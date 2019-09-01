Satellite detected waters extents, as of 28 August 2019 over Sennar State, Sudan (Imagery analysis: 28 August 2019 | Published 30 August 2019 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface water in Sennar State, Sudan as observed from SPOT-6 imagery acquired on 28 August 2019. Within the analysed extent of about 700 km2, a total about 23 km2 of lands appear to be flooded as of 28 August 2019. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.