Satellite detected waters extents, as of 28 August 2019 over Aljammalab region, White Nile State, Sudan (Imagery analysis: 28 August 2019 | Published 3 September 2019 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface water over Aljammalab region, White Nile State in Sudan as observed from Pleiades imagery acquired on 28 August 2019. Within the analysed area of about 14,000 ha, a total of 7,200 ha of lands appear to be flooded as of 28 August 2019. Waters seem to have retracted from the settlement as of 28 August 2019. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.