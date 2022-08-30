Satellite detected waters extent in Dongola, Algolid & Alborgag districts, Northern State, Sudan as of 26 August 2022

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Dongola, Algolid & Alborgag districts, Northern State as observed from a Sentinel-2 image acquired on 26 August 2022 at 10:45 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 11,900 km2, about 82 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the analyzed area, about 3,500 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

