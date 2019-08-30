Satellite detected water extents, as of 28 August 2019 over North Al Tura, White Nile State, Sudan (Imagery analysis: 28 August 2019 | Published 30 August 2019 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface water North of Al Tura, White Nile State in Sudan as observed from Pleiades imagery acquired on 28 August 2019. Within the analysed area of about 12'700 ha, a total of 3700 ha of lands appear to be flooded as of 28 August 2019. However, the water seems to have retracted from the settlement as of 28 August 2019. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT