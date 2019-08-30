30 Aug 2019

Satellite detected water extents, as of 28 August 2019 over Khartoum Province, Sudan (Imagery analysis: 28 August 2019 | Published 29 August 2019 | Version 1.0)

Map
from UNOSAT
Published on 29 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.15 MB)

Heavy rainfall caused flooding in 17 states of Sudan which has killed at least 62 people and injured 98.

Over 190,000 people have been affected as over 40,000 houses have been destroyed or partially destroyed. Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) reported that many of the deaths that occurred were due to collapsed roofs and electrocution.

UNICEF reported that affected persons are in dire need of shelter, sanitation and hygiene services, health and food supplies.

Since the beginning of August, most states of Sudan have been struck by heavy rains, which caused many houses to collapse and cut off main roads. The rain is forecast to continue.

