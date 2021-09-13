Sudan

Satellite detected water extent over Guli District, White Nile State of Sudan as of 4 September 2021

This map illustrates satellite detected waters and the related potentially affected croplands as deduced using a satellite Sentinel-2 image acquired on 4 September 2021 over the Guli District, White Nile State of Sudan. In this area, about 80 km2 of croplands appear to be likely affected by the floodwaters.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT)

