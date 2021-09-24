Satellite detected water extent over Aj Jabalain District, White Nile State of Sudan as of 24 September 2021

This map illustrates satellite detected waters and the related potentially affected croplands as deduced using a satellite Kanopus-V image acquired on 22 September 2021 over Aj Jabalain District, White Nile State of Sudan. The water extent appears to have decreased of about 230 km2 since 12 September 2021. In this area, about 64 km2 of croplands appear to be likely affected by the flood waters. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT)