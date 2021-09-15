Satellite detected water extent over Aj Jabalain District, White Nile State of Sudan as of 12 September 2021

This map illustrates satellite detected waters and the related potentially affected croplands as deduced using a satellite KANOPUS_V image acquired on 12 September 2021 over the Aj Jabalain District, White Nile State of Sudan. In this area, about 170 km2 of croplands appear to be likely affected by the flood waters. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT)