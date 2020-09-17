Satellite detected water extent between 09 & 15 September 2020 in Blue Nile, Sennar, White Nile, Al Jazirah and River Nile States, Sudan

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters (cumulative) in Sudan as detected by VIIRS-NOAA satellite between 09 & 15 September 2020 compared with the 02nd September and the 6th September 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 1,000,000 km2, a total of about 13,000 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Between the two date range a decrease of satellite detected water extent over eastern parts of Sudan is observed. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 1,500,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. The potentially exposed population is mainly located in the states of Khartoum with ~550,000 people, Sennar with ~200,000 people, Blue Nile with ~90,000 people, River Nile with ~100,000 people, White Nile with ~150,000 people and Al Jazirah with ~180,000 people.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.