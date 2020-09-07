Satellite detected water extent, between the 02nd and the 06th September compared with the 28th August and the 1st September 2020 in Khartoum, Al Jazirah, Sennar and White Nile States, Sudan (Imagery analysis: 02 - 06 Sep 2020 | Published 7 Sep)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters (cumulative) in Sudan as detected by VIIRS-NOAA satellite between 02 & 06 September 2020. Whtin the analyzed area of about 900,000 km2, a total of about 20,000 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 1,700,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. The potentially exposed population is mainly located in the states of Khartoum with ~600,000 people, Sennar with ~250,000 people, Blue Nile with ~170,000,000 people and Al Jazirah with ~170,000 people.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.