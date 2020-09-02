Satellite detected water as of 30 August 2020 in Khartoum, Al Jazirah and White Nile states of Sudan (Imagery analysis: 30 August 2020 | Published 2 September 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters over Khartoum, Al-Jazirah and White Nile states in Sudan as observed from Sentinel-2 image acquired on 30 Aug 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 10,000 km2, a total of about 500 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 500,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR -UNOSAT.