Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment in El-Fasher, Geneina & Nyala City, Republic of the Sudan

Status: No major floods observed within El-Fasher, Geneina & Nyala urban areas

Further actions(s): Continue monitoring

Date of assessment validity: 14 September 2020

Preliminary observations, impact and severity:

AOI 1:

Flood waters observed in agricultural fields south west of El-Fasher city as of 13 September 2020;

No major floods observed within the urban area of El-Fasher city as of 13 September 2020;

AOI 2:

Increase of water level observed along the river in Geneina city as of 06 September 2020;

No major floods observed within the urban area of Geneina city as of 06 September 2020;

AOI 3:

No major floods observed within the urban area of Nyala city as of 12 September 2020.