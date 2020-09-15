Sudan
Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment in El-Fasher, Geneina & Nyala City, Republic of the Sudan
Attachments
Status: No major floods observed within El-Fasher, Geneina & Nyala urban areas
Further actions(s): Continue monitoring
Date of assessment validity: 14 September 2020
Preliminary observations, impact and severity:
AOI 1:
Flood waters observed in agricultural fields south west of El-Fasher city as of 13 September 2020;
No major floods observed within the urban area of El-Fasher city as of 13 September 2020;
AOI 2:
Increase of water level observed along the river in Geneina city as of 06 September 2020;
No major floods observed within the urban area of Geneina city as of 06 September 2020;
AOI 3:
No major floods observed within the urban area of Nyala city as of 12 September 2020.