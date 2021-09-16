Flooding extent over Aj Jabalain District, White Nile State of Sudan as of 12 September 2021

Flash floods following torrential rains have left a swath of destruction across Sudan. Entire farms and villages have been swept away, the capital Khartoum has been hit hard, and essential road links disrupted, while there are concerns that floods will also inundate the camps hosting thousands of South Sudanese refugees.

Humanitarian services continue to provide food and non-food items to people affected by floods in West Darfur, South Darfur, Gedaref, Khartoum, and River Nile states.