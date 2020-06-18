COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Sudan Mobility Restriction Dashboard #8 (18 June 2020)

Mobility Restrictions

COVID-19 has now spread to all of Sudan’s 18 states. The majority of all confirmed cases are in Khartoum State. In response to the pandemic, the Government of Sudan (GoS) declared a nationwide health emergency and introduced mitigation measures in March 2020 to reduce the transmission of the virus. These measures include restrictions on travel due to closure of airports, points of entry (PoE) along land borders and maritime boundaries, as well as domestic movement restrictions.

Khartoum International Airport (KRT) remains partially closed for entry and exit until 28 June 2020. This excludes scheduled cargo flights; humanitarian aid and technical and humanitarian support flights; flights of companies operating in the oil fields; evacuation flights for foreign nationals; and repatriation flights for Sudanese stranded abroad. Port Sudan New International Airport (PZU) is also closed for entry and exit.

All points of entry along land borders, as well as the Sawakin sea port, are closed for entry and exit. The Karb Eltoum unofficial border crossing point remains open. All bus travel between states has been banned as of 26 March 2020 with the exception of humanitarian, commercial and technical shipments. Bridges linking Omdurman, Khartoum and Khartoum North are closed.

Domestic movement restrictions were enforced by the GoS on 31 March 2020 through a curfew effective between 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in all states apart from Khartoum, where a lockdown has been effective since 18 April 2020. Khartoum State has extended its lockdown for another two weeks from 3 June until 18 June with the same measures in place, except for the curfew timing, which has changed to 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.