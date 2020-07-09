COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Sudan Mobility Restriction Dashboard #10 (9 July 2020)

Mobility Restrictions

COVID-19 has now spread to all of Sudan’s 18 states. The majority of all confirmed cases are in Khartoum State. In response to the pandemic, the Government of Sudan (GoS) declared a nationwide health emergency and introduced mitigation measures in March 2020 to reduce the transmission of the virus. These measures include restrictions on travel due to closure of airports, points of entry (PoE) along land borders and maritime boundaries, as well as domestic movement restrictions.