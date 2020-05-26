South Sudan
South Sudan - Wau Infrastructure and Services Atlas (December 2019)
Attachments
This atlas contains 17 individual maps as part of the Wau, Rubkona And Bor South Village Assessment Survey (August - November 2019). DTM mapped the presence and quality of available facilities, infrastructure and services:
- Facilities Types and Coverage
- Education Facilities by Functionality
- School Curriculum
- Healthcare Facilities by Functionality
- Improved Water Point Facilities
- Access to Water and Related Conflict
- Access to Water Sources
- Most Common Forms of Sanitation Practices
- Most Common Shelter Types
- Major Livelihood Practices
- Top Three Livelihood Shocks
- Land Ownerships and Land Allocations to returnees
- Challenges that Affect Farming
- Access to Major Markets
- External Threats, Violations and Risks
- Internal Threats, Violations and Risks
- Presence of Mines and Demining Activities
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.