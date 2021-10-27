South Sudan - WASH Infrastructure Mapping - Bor Town, Jonglei State (October 2021)

Introduction

The dynamic and multi-faceted nature of the South Sudanese displacement crisis has created significant challenges for the delivery of humanitarian aid. Accessibility issues within South Sudan have impeded a systematic understanding of WASH needs in many areas of the country. This has created difficulties in establishing a clear and unambiguous system for prioritising the delivery of aid, thereby limiting the effectiveness of humanitarian planning and limiting the potential impact of donor funding. In order to fill this information gap, REACH conducted a WASH infrastructure mapping exercise in Bor town. Data collection took place on June 14th, 2021 and succeeded in mapping 1119 latrines and 111 waterpoints. Key findings are presented below in charts (pies & bars) and maps with figures in percentages (%) and numbers assessed enclosed in parenthesis next to each percentage value.

Methodology

Using a GIS software, a polygon covering the municipal area was created and subdivided into grids squares of 250 meters of side length. Each of the resulting 301 square grids was assigned to a team of 16 enumerators to map and assess existing WASH infrastructure. GPS points were recorded also for grids where no WASH infrastructure data was identified. Enumerators were trained to use mobile applications (MapsMe and Kobo) that allowed them to georeference data collected. For grids that could not be physically assessed through direct observation (due to lack of access) participatory mapping was conducted. As a result, 100% coverage was achieved (301/301 grids).

Further details on the methodology and data collection tools can be found in the Terms of Reference.