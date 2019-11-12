12 Nov 2019

South Sudan: Seasonal Floods Analysis Maps October 2019

International Organization for Migration
Published on 02 Oct 2019
Download PDF (2.63 MB)Summary
Download PDF (3.12 MB)Unity and Jonglei States
Download PDF (2.69 MB)Warrap and Unity States
Download PDF (2.4 MB)Akobo and Pibor Counties
Download PDF (2.07 MB)Unity State (Leer County Focus
Download PDF (2.04 MB)Maban County
Download PDF (1.84 MB)Mayom County
Download PDF (2.21 MB)Twic County
Download PDF (1.99 MB)Pibor County

Severe flooding caused by atypical rainfall across South Sudan has caused temporary displacement and disruption in service provision to more than 900,000 individuals. Through a network of DTM focal points in the field and in coordination with other humanitarian partners and authorities the team has mapped more than 250 locations (villages and neighbourhoods) affected by flooding in the country. The scale and magnitude of the flooding has prompted the Government to declare the State of Emergency on 26 of October, 2019 in 27 different areas, mainly in the Greater Upper Nile region and the Jonglei plateau.

As part of the response, DTM has prepared a set of maps providing geo-referenced analysis of the flooded areas with separate layers indicating the evolution of areas under water since the beginning of October 2019.

Restricted accessibility and logistical constraints have limited field assessments in certain areas and rendered data verification challenging. DTM is working closely with partners in order to verify the number of affected individuals in flooded areas.

