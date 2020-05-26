South Sudan - Rubkona Infrastructure and Services Atlas (December 2019)

This atlas contains 17 individual maps as part of the Wau, Rubkona And Bor South Village Assessment Survey (August - November 2019). DTM mapped the presence and quality of available facilities, infrastructure and services:

Facilities Types and Coverage Education Facilities by Functionality School Curriculum Healthcare Facilities by Functionality Improved Water Point Facilities Access to Water and Related Conflict Access to Water Sources Most Common Forms of Sanitation Practices Most Common Shelter Types Major Livelihood Practices Top Three Livelihood Shocks Land Ownerships and Land Allocations to returnees Challenges that Affect Farming Access to Major Markets External Threats, Violations and Risks Internal Threats, Violations and Risks Presence of Mines and Demining Activities