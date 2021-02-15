South Sudan : Potential High-Risk Areas for HLP issues (Household level) against available services (June 2020)

Protection risks related to Housing, Land and Property (HLP) issues continue to affect all areas of South Sudan. Numerous areas are at a higher risk of HLP issues due to factors that include dynamics such as a history of displacement, conflict, and secondary occupation. The HLP TWG has therefore identified key areas with potentially high-risk of HLP issues in order to inform partners on programming and work to ensure protection for the affected population.

The mapping is focused on HLP issues at a household level, at this stage not including larger disputes of territory or land (although these often overlap). Areas with high number of IDPs and returnees were classified as high-risk due to the increased likelihood of limited availability of HLP for all groups, destroyed HLP, or with secondary occupation of HLP. The criteria utilized to classify an area as high-risk includes the following:

High (counties with the largest recent) number of IDP, IDP returnees and refugee returnees (specifically since R-ARCSS) High number of relocations (specifically urban migration) High number of informal settlements Reported lack of land allocated for returnees Reports on status of majority of houses partially or severely damage Reports on housing partially or severely damaged Reports of secondary occupation High number of HLP issues reported by protection partners in monitoring and assessments

In general, each county understood to be of high risk, met atleast 4 of the above 8 criteria. The source of the data includes IOM DTM VAS and mobility tracking, REACH AoK, HLP TWG members’ reports and assessments, UNHCR data on refugees and returnees. The TWG will continue to review and revise the predicted high-risk locations in 2020 and welcome thoughts and inputs into this from protection partners. It is hoped that with the roll-out of the countrywide MSNA which will include questions relevant to HLP, the TWG will be able to provide more comprehensive and comparable data on high risk areas.

The mapping is overlaid with the 3W presence of HLP TWG members. The overlaid map illustrates areas in need of strengthened HLP activities. Identified high-risk areas without HLP partner’s presence may hamper assistance needed by vulnerable groups in accessing support for HLP issues. HLP TWG members shall consider initiating or increasing activities in the identified high-risk areas.

For further questions please contact the HLP TWG via Thiago Sothe sothe@unhcr.org and see key HLP TWG guidance on the Protection Cluster page available here.