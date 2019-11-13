13 Nov 2019

South Sudan - Luakpiny/Nasir, Pibor and neighbouring counties - Image analysis: 02 - 06 November 2019 | Published on 8 November 2019 | Version 1.0

Satellite-detected cumulative water extents, as of 06 November 2019 over Luakpiny/Nasir, Pibor and neighbouring counties in South Sudan

This map illustrates the 5-day cumulative, day-time surface water extent detected over Luakpiny/Nasir, Pibor and neighbouring counties in South Sudan. The extent was derived from VIIRS-NOAA satellite imagery between 2 and 6 November 2019 and includes all pixels with 0-100% open water.

In the two counties of interest, about 9% of the population in Luakpiny/Nasir and 7% in Pibor may be affected by taking into account WorldPop population estimates. This is a preliminary analysis that has not yet been validated in the field. Please send any fieldbased comments to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

