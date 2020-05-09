South Sudan - Juba - Inter-Sectoral Vulnerability Map, Participatory Mapping Exercise (5 May 2020)

Methodology:

In order to inform the COVID-19 response in South Sudan and in particularly in Jub a city, this map presents an umber of inter-sectoral indicators that may identify areas of concern, including population density, socio-economic conditions, access to markets and water. This map is only based on indicative data, gathered through a participatory mapping exercise with seven participants on 09/04/2020. Findings were then verified by three key informants knowledgeable of specific neighbourhoods on 28/04/2020. As such, this map should be considered as only a first step towards gaining a better understanding of particular vulnerabilities in Juba city. More work is needed to collect additional information and apply complementary methodologies.