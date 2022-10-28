South Sudan - Flood Frequency 2019-2022 (28 October 2022)

Recurrent flooding in South Sudan

This map shows areas where floodwater has been detected in multiple years between 2019 and 2022.

Unity, Warrap, Jonglei and Upper Nile are among the worst affected states. Wetlands are indicated on the map as these areas are characterised by seasonal flooding, whilst flood extent beyond these areas represents more exceptional flooding.

Extensive flooding occurred across much of South Sudan in 2022. Flooding from heavy rainfall in 2022 was exacerbated by standing water from major floods in the previous three years. Floodwater can take several months to dissipate, meaning the ground may already be saturated when floods occur on consecutive years. Awareness of areas that have flooded during previous years may therefore help understand more at risk areas in the following rainy season.

The flooding has led to widespread displacement, destruction of livelihoods and contamination of water sources, compounding existing insecurity issues in many regions.

Higher water levels detected upstream on the Victoria Nile, and on the Great Lakes likely also contributed to the greater flood extent observed in 2021, with the release of water from dams upstream a potential contributing factor. Additional dam release in 2022 may further exacerbate flooding downstream.

Flood extents were derived from remote sensing data (VIIRs, analysis by UNOSAT) for selected date ranges (see below).