South Sudan - Flood Frequency 2019-2021 (31 January 2022)

Recurrent flooding in South Sudan

The map shows areas where floodwater has been detected in multiple years between 2019 and 2021. Unity, Warrap, Jonglei and Upper Nile are among the worst affected states. Wetlands are indicated on the map as these areas are characterised by seasonal flooding, whilst flood extent beyond these areas represents more exceptional flooding.

Extensive flooding occurred across much of South Sudan in 2021. Whilst rainfall was not abnormally high in 2021, flooding was exacerbated by standing water from major floods in the previous two years. Floodwater can take several months to dissipate, meaning the ground may already be saturated when floods occur on consecutive years. Awareness of areas that have flooded on previous years may therefore help understand more at risk areas in the following rainy season.

The flooding has led to widespread displacement, destruction of livelihoods and contamination of water sources, compounding existing insecurity issues in many regions.

Flood extent data derived from remote sensing data (VIIRs, analysis by UNOSAT) for selected date ranges (see below). Higher water levels detected upstream on the Victoria Nile, and on the Great Lakes likely also contributed to the greater flood extent observed in 2021.

See REACH flooding trends in counties of particular concern of food insecurity (Dec 2021) fact sheets for more info.