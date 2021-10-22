Satellite detected water extents Rubkona, Koch, and Guit Counties of South Sudan as of 17 October 2021 - Imagery analysis 17/10/2021 | Published 22/10/2021 V1

This map illustrates satellitedetected water in Rubkona, Koch, and Guit Counties of South Sudan as observed from a Sentinel-2 image acquired on 17 October 2021. Within the cloud free analyzed areas of about 40,000km2, a total of about 5,700 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, ~138,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).