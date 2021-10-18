Satellite detected water extents between 9 and 13 October 2021 over South Sudan - Imagery analysis 09 to 13/10/2021 | Published 16/10/2021 V1

This map illustrates cumulative satellite-detected water using VIRRS in South Sudan between 09 to 13 October 2021 and 26 to 30 September 2021. Within the analyzed extent not covered by clouds, a total of about 37,000 km2 appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface water, about 1,000,000 people are exposed or living close to flooded area.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).