Satellite detected water extents between 4 and 8 February 2022 over South Sudan - Imagery Analysis: 04 to 08/02/2022 Published 09/02/2022 V1.

This map illustrates cumulative satellite-detected water using VIIRS in South Sudan between 4 to 8 Feb. 2022 compared with the period between 15 to 19 Jan. 2022. Within the cloud free analyzed areas of about 630,000 km2, a total of about 28,800 km2 of lands appear to be affected with flood waters. Water extent appears to have decreased of about 2,900 km2 since the period between 15 to 19 Jan. 2022. Based on Worldpop population data and the maximal flood water coverage, ~684,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).