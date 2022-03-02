Satellite detected water extents between 23 and 27 February 2022 over South Sudan - Imagery Analysis: 23 to 27/02/2022 Published 02/03/2022 V1

This map illustrates cumulative satellite-detected water using VIIRS in South Sudan between 23 to 27 Feb. 2022 compared with the period from 11 to 15 Feb. 2022. Within the cloud free analyzed areas of about 629,000 km2, a total of about 21,200 km2 of lands appear to be affected with flood waters. Water extent appears to have decreased about 8,000 km2 since the period between 11 to 15 Feb. 2022. Based on Worldpop population data and the maximal flood water coverage, ~522,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).