Satellite detected water extents between 19 and 23 November 2021 over South Sudan - Imagery Analysis: 19 TO 23/11/2021 published 25/11/2021 V1

This map illustrates cumulative satellite-detected water using VIIRS in South Sudan between 19 to 23 November 2021 compared with the period between 03 to 07 November 2021. Within the cloud free analyzed areas of about 630,000 km2, a total of about 33,000 km2 of lands appear to be affected with flood waters. Water extent appears to have decreased of about 660 km2 since the period between 03 to 07 November 2021. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, ~880,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).