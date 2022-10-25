Satellite detected water extents between 18 and 22 October 2022 over South Sudan - Imagery Analysis: 18 to 22/10/2022 Published 24/10/2022 V1

This map illustrates cumulative satellite-detected water using VIIRS in South Sudan between 18 to 22 October 2022 compared with the period from 04 to 08 October 2022. Within the cloud free analyzed areas of about 620,000 km², a total of about 43,000 km² of lands appear to be affected with flood waters. Water extent appears to have decreased of about 4,700 km² since the period between 04 to 08 October 2022. Based on Worldpop population data and the maximal flood water extent ~835,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field.

Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).