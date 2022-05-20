Satellite detected water extents between 14 and 18 May 2022 over South Sudan - Imagery Analysis: 14 to 18/04/2022 Published: 20/05/2022 V1

This map illustrates cumulative satellite-detected water using VIIRS in South Sudan between 20 to 24 April 2022 compared with the period from 14 to 18 May 2022. Within the cloud free analyzed areas of about 630,000 km2, a total of about 9,000 km2 of lands appear to be affected with flood waters. Water extent appears to have decreased of about 800 km2 since the period between 20 to 24 April 2022. Based on Worldpop population data and the maximal flood water coverage, ~220,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).