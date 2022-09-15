Satellite detected water extents between 10 and 14 September 2022 over South Sudan - Imagery Analysis: 10 to 14/09/2022 Published 15/09/2022 V1

Satellite detected water extents between 10 and 14 September 2022 over South Sudan

This map illustrates cumulative satellite-detected water using VIIRS in South Sudan between 10 to 14 September 2022 compared with the period from 30 August to 03 September 2022. Within the cloud free analyzed areas of about 605,000 km², a total of about 30,000 km² of lands appear to be affected with flood waters. Water extent appears to have decreased of about 13,000 km² since the period between 30 August to 03 September 2022. Based on Worldpop population data and the maximal flood water coverage, ~615,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

The boundaries and names shown, and the designations used on this map do not imply official endorsement or acceptance by the United Nations. The United Nations Satellite Centre - UNOSAT is not responsible for the misuse or misrepresentation of the map.

Final boundary between the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan has not yet been determined.