South Africa: Umzumbe & Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipalities, Ugu District Imagery Analysis: 21/04/2022 Published 29/04/2022 V1

Landslide analysis in Umzumbe & Ray Nkonyeni local municipality, Ugu District, South Africa as of 21 April 2022

This map illustrates satellite-detected landslides/mudflow in Umzumbe & Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipalities, Ugu District, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa as observed from a Kompsat-3 image acquired on 21 April 2022.

Within the analyzed area, 75 ha of landslide scars were observed. Based on Worldpop population data, about 67,000 people live inside the analyzed area.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).