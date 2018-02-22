22 Feb 2018

South Africa | Severe Drought – DG ECHO Daily Map | 22/02/2018

Map
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 22 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (738.38 KB)

Severe Drought Situation

• Western Cape Province (South Africa) is going through a severe drought, affecting in particular urban areas of Cape Town and its water supply.

• The current drought is the consequence of a sustained below-average monthly rainfall since 2015, which intensified in the last wet season (April-September 2017). This event is highlighted by the long-term indicators of precipitation anomalies (SPI-24) produced by the JRC Global Drought Observatory (GDO).

• Cape Town’s water supply is in critical emergency (water cuts and rationing). The “zero-water” day has been established as 9 July 2018 by Cape Town water authorities.

• Very little precipitation is expected before April.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.