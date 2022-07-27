South Africa - Facility & Infrastructure Mapping - Round 1 (June 2022)

On 11-13 April, severe flooding and landslides caused by heavy rainfall affected southern and south-eastern South Africa, particularly the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape. According to national authorities, at least 123,808 people were affected, 448 people died and over 30,000 are displaced, mostly in collective evacuation centres.

To better assist authorities and partners to respond to the situation, IOM in partnership with the South Africa Red Cross Society and in coordination with provincial and local authorities, deployed teams from 23 June to 2 July to conduct facility, infrastructure and service (FIS) assessments at location level. These assessments provide a snapshot of the status of various infrastructure points including in the sectors of education, healthcare, transport, sanitation and livelihoods. The locations of displaced populations in collective care centre and host community settings identified in the baseline ward assessments were also geolocated. These maps represent the findings of this assessment in 289 locations across 26 of the most affected wards in Ethekwini district in KwaZulu Natal province.