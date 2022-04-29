South Africa: Ethekwini, Metropolitan Municipality, Kwazulu-Natal Province Imagery Analysis: 28/04/2022 Published 29/04/2022 V1

Landslide analysis eThekwini, Metropolitan Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa as of 28 April 2022

This map illustrates satellite-detected landslides/mudflow in eThekwini, Metropolitan Municipality, eThekwini District, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa as observed from a Sentinel-2 image acquired on 28 April 2022.Within the analyzed area, 11 ha of landslide scars were observed. Based on Worldpop population data, about 27,000 people live inside the analyzed area.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).