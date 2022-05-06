Landslide impact analysis in eThekwini, Metropolitan Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa as of 21 April 2022 - Imagery Analysis: 21/04/2022 Published: 06/05/2022 V1

This map illustrates satellite-detected landslides/mudflow in eThekwini, Metropolitan Municipality, eThekwini District, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa as observed from a Kompsat-3 image acquired on 21 April 2022. Within the analyzed area, 270 ha of landslide scars were observed. Based on Worldpop population data, about 283,000 people live inside the analyzed area. Within the analysis extent, UNITAR-UNOSAT identified 506 damaged structures and 197 potentially damaged structures.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).