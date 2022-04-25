Landslide and flash floods impact analysis West of Durban, eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal Provincce, South Africa as of 14 April 2022

This map illustrates satellitedetected landslides/mudflow West of Durban City, eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa as observed from a WorldView-3 imagery acquired on 14 April 2022.

Within the analyzed area, at least 62 structures and 2 bridges appear to be affected by floods and/or landslides.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).