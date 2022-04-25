Landslide and flash floods impact analysis in Umdloti village, eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal Provincce, South Africa as of 13 April 2022

This map illustrates satellite detected landslides/mudflow in Umdloti village, eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality,

KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa as observed from a NewSat image acquired on 13 April 2022.

Within the analyzed area, 14 buildings appear to be affected and 13 are potentially affected.

Affected roads were also identified.This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).