Assessment overview

IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Wanlaweyn in February 2021 led by the CCCM partner IRDO. 6 IDP sites were identified hosting 781 households or 4,578 individuals. Compared to the last site verification conducted in 2019 using the Detailed Site Assessment tool, there was a decrease of 184 Households or 1,200 individuals. The number of IDP sites remained the same.