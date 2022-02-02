Somalia: Verified IDP sites in South Gaalkayo as of January 2022

Assessment overview

A joint IDP site verification exercise was conducted in South Gaalkayo in January 2022. The operation was led by ADESO, CPD, DEH, DRC, DRRDO, GCRI, Geyfane Foundation, IMC, IRC, KAF, KHEYRAT CBO, NoFYL, NRC, Somali Aid Foundation, SOSDA, SVDG and WISE. 61 IDP sites were identified hosting 16,446 households or 96,917 individuals. Compared to the last site verification conducted in March 2021, there was a increase of 4 IDP sites and 4,737 Households or 28,707 individuals.