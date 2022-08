Assessment overview

A joint IDP site verification exercise was conducted in South Gaalkayo in August 2022. The operation was led by CARE, CPD, Danyar Relief, DEH, DRC, DRRDO, GECPD, IMC, IRC, KAF, MercyCorps, NoFYL, NRC, SAF-UK, SVDG, TUOS and WISE. 74 IDP sites were identified hosting 15,309households or 89,788 individuals. Compared to the last site verification conducted in January 2022, there was a decrease of 1,137 Households or 7,129 individuals. There has been an increase of 13 IDP sites.