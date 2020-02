CCCM partner in Qardho conducted an IDP site verification exercise in December 2019 where 7 IDP sites, hosting an estimated population of 1,408 households or 12,366 individuals (48% male and 52% female) were assessed and mapped. Compared to the detailed site assessment conducted in December 2018 there has been an increase of 1 IDP sites, 78 households or 4,386 individuals.