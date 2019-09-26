Somalia: Verified IDP Sites in North and South Gaalkacyo (September 2019)

A joint site verification exercise was conducted in North and South Gaalkacyo in September 2019. The operation was led by CCCM partners. In total, North Gaalkacyo has 33 IDP sites, hosting 10,287 households or 65,174 individuals (41% male and 59% female) while South Gaalkacyo has 48 IDP sites, hosting 9,554 households or 54,573 individuals (48% male and 52% female). Compared to the last site verification in Gaalkcyo conducted in November 2018 there has been an increase of 9 IDP sites and 2,061 households or 27,650 individuals.