Assessment overview

A joint IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Luuq in March 2022. The operation was led by CCCM partners and local authorities, WVI, NRC, SHRA, JUCRI and IOM. 34 IDP sites were identified hosting 8,233 households or 51,028 individuals. Compared to the IDP site master list IDP population for Luuq, there was an increase of 21 IDP sites, 4,950 Households or 32,013 individuals.