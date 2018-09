A joint site verification exercise was conducted in Kismayo on 6-9 August 2018. The operation was led by CCCM partners, and included 72 participants from 4 government offices, 7 NGOs, and 1 UN agency. In total 134 IDP sites, hosting 10,934 households, were assessed and mapped. The number of IDP assessed has reduced by 25% compared to the last verification exercise conducted in January 2018.