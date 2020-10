Assessment overview

A joint IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Kismayo town in September 2020. The operation was led by CCCM partners and JRIA. 144 IDP sites were identified hosting 12,010 households or 64,051 individuals. Compared to the last site verification conducted in August 2019, there was an increae of 5 IDP sites and 1,223 Households or 4,840 individuals.