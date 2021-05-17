Somalia: Verified IDP Sites in Kismayo (as of May 2021)

Assessment overview

A joint IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Kismayo town in May 2021. The operation was led by JRIA, CCCM Partners, SIF, IOM, Intersom, Save the Children, ACTED and UNHCR . 146 IDP sites were identified hosting 12,638 households or 66,051 individuals. Compared to the last site verification conducted in September 2020, there was an increase of 2 IDP sites and 628 Households or 2,023 individuals.