Somalia: Verified IDP Sites in Kismayo - January 2019
from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
Map
Published on 31 Jan 2019
A joint site verification exercise was conducted in Kismayo on 13-17 January 2019. The operation was led by CCCM partners. In total 133 IDP sites, hosting 9,843 households, were assessed and mapped. The number of IDP assessed has reduced by 10% compared to the last verification exercise conducted in September 2019.
International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.