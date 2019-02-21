21 Feb 2019

Somalia: Verified IDP Sites in Kismayo - January 2019

from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
Published on 31 Jan 2019
A joint site verification exercise was conducted in Kismayo on 13-17 January 2019. The operation was led by CCCM partners. In total 133 IDP sites, hosting 9,843 households, were assessed and mapped. The number of IDP assessed has reduced by 10% compared to the last verification exercise conducted in September 2019.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

