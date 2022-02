Assessment overview

A joint IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Garoowe in January 2022. The operation was led by CCCM partners, PMWDO and PSA. 25 IDP sites were identified hosting 8,581 households or 51,822 individuals. Compared to the last site verification conducted in June 2021, there was an increase of 46 Households or 152 individuals. The number of IDP sites has remained the same.